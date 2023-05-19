Strongbow’s purple creature is perhaps the most memorable ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) in advertising so far, but there’s plenty of room for more.

And so Lynx is staking a claim for its Africa scent. Despite a brush with Alan Partridge, it’s the UK’s largest male fragrance brand, it says.

Real-life goats are quite creepy (they have demonic associations for a reason), so Lynx has created a cute animated version, who pops up in a bloke’s flat to chuck him a can of Africa and kick-start a busy day of cruising in a flash car, listening to cool music and impressing a partying beauty.

It’s far from normal though – our hero can magically travel via what seem to be explosive crystals, which perhaps illustrate the ‘fresh as fresh’ scent on offer – but also lend the ad a point of difference.