Like Cadbury, Morrisons is marking a big anniversary this year with a time-travelling advert to celebrate its heritage.

Unlike Cadbury, this one isn’t a reworking of an existing campaign. We begin with William Morrison selling eggs on his market stall, with the 125 years passing by as we cut from customer to server and so on. Amusingly, each interaction seems to be the result of a misheard question: “Are those cobs?” asks a bakery customer. “Yeah, cod… freshly filleted today” comes a fishmonger’s reply.

The passing of the years is marked subtly (no 1970s disco suits), with memory-jogging reminders of what Morrisons has looked like in its time. And of course the personal touch of its Market Street counters is played right up. A classy celebration.