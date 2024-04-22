Eco-friendly cleaning brand OceanSaver is to make its TV debut after winning £250k of advertising with Sky.

The brand – whose plastic-free, plant-based laundry, cleaning spray, and dishwashing products are stocked with retailers including Tesco, Asda and Ocado – was one of five recipients of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, an advertising initiative that supports brands with a climate-positive campaign message.

OceanSaver’s new campaign – ‘The Ocean Will Thank You’ – has this week rolled out across OOH, social, and in-store. The TV advert will land on Sky’s portfolio of TV channels on 25 April.



The spot features a quartet of singing crabs, with vocals provided by Bristolian sea shanty group The Longest Johns.

In it, the crabs – called Bluey, Lil Hermit, Fiddler and Hairy Harry – serenade a man named Gareth as he puts his washing on using an ocean-friendly laundry capsule.

It was written by Andy George and Jonathan Thake, directed by the award-winning Jake Mavity of Rogue Films, and produced using AdGreen standards, with any carbon usage being triple offset.

The ad was set to target the top 20% of the most environmentally engaged households space via Sky AdSmart and video on demand, OceanSaver said. It would use DTC and Tesco sales data to do this, and reach an estimated 630,000 households every week, the brand added.

“We need to save the ocean, so the ocean can save us,” said OceanSaver’s marketing director Adam Parker. “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Sky and The Longest Johns to take our positive message to millions.

“Now anyone can switch from plastic and harmful chemicals – the ocean will thank you. These are simple switches that can create impact for generations.”