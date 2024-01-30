Peroni has signed a new global partnership for its alcohol-free beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% with the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.

The multi-year partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari will see the booze-free beer’s logo appear on Scuderia Ferrari cars and driver uniforms from the 2024 F1 World Championship’s start in March.

It comes after the Asahi-owned brand’s deal with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant team expired at the end of 2023.

The partnership would be supported in the UK by “significant investment” across all channels from March, Asahi said. This would include competitions to win trips to Maranello, the home of the Ferrari F1 team.

This one's for you Tifosi!



Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the proud new partner of Scuderia Ferrari



Thanks to the fastest and smoothest duo around for executing the perfect brewery brake in



Salute Tifosi #TheBrakeIn #SaluteTifosi #PeroniNastroAzzurro #ScuderiaFerrari — PeroniNastroAzzurro (@peroniuk) January 30, 2024



To launch the tie-up, Peroni 0.0% enlisted Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to star in a short film – The Brake In – which debuted today (30 January) on social media.

In the film, Leclerc and Sainz are shown entering the Birra Peroni brewery in Rome to switch out Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottle labels to ones bearing the words ‘Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%’.

Tifosi is the name given to the supporters of Ferrari in Formula 1.

It comes with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% having added £6.2m in value last year to establish itself as the number three alcohol-free beer in retail, with sales of £11m [NIQ 52 w/e 30 December 2023]

Asahi Euope & International introduced the SKU in April 2022 as a replacement for Peroni Libera.