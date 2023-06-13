Beautiful people, beautifully dressed, sipping crisp lager in the sunshine, as a lovely, relaxed 1960s Italian pop tune plays. We must be on the Riviera. Right?

Wrong! As this series of ads for Peroni’s new Stile Capri lager reveals, it’s possible – with a bit of imagination – to recreate paradise in rather more mundane settings. Our ads’ heroes, and their collection of interesting sunglasses, are variously revealed to really be in a golf course’s sand trap, at the garden centre, on a packed tourist boat and under the heat lamps at a gloomy bar.

It’s a clever trick – allowing the brand to seem luxurious and aspirational, as well as witty and down-to-earth. It’s a great way to create an identity – and some intrigue – for a rare brand extension.