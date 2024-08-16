“Bellybutton!” So gasps a child as she holds her Pom-Bear crisp aloft. She rushes into the kitchen to share the news with her dad.

In another type of ad, this might lead to a tricky discussion. Dad might be shown up for his lack of biological knowledge. Or be put through the wringer by awkward follow-ups about umbilical cords.

But not here. Instead, he is equally amazed by the revelation and, prompted by his daughter’s proclamation that it “means they can belly dance”, wolfs one down and joins her in a bit of a shimmy.

And that’s it! This is simple, family fun – but it does an effective enough job of raising brand (and range) awareness. Its lack of snark and sass actually makes it stand out.