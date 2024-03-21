Richmond has launched a £2.6m investment in marketing and brand communications under the tagline ‘Good Times’.

A 360-degree campaign spanning TV, VOD, social and out-of-home has been launched by the Pilgrim’s Food Masters brand, with the aim of celebrating its heritage while also providing a “look ahead to the future of Richmond, Richmond Meat-Free, its loyal consumers and influential retailers.”

Richmond hsaid the‘Good Times’ tagline celebrated the “treasured” moments that were often overlooked, ”shining a light on consumers’ desire for classic, cosy comfort food from brands they know and trust”.

The brand said it aimed to be the one that made good times with good people even better, thanks to “well-loved and ever-evolving range of options”.

The campaign will focus on its SKUs that champion ‘Good Times’ including its range of pork and meat-free sausages.

“The launch of our ‘Good Times’ comms platform marks the start of a new era for Richmond,” said Chris Doe, UK marketing & innovation director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters. “Richmond has been an iconic brand for 130 years, a mainstay for families, friends and loved ones across the UK.

“Our approach to this new phase of marketing is simple,” he added. “How do we evolve our positioning to become a broader mealtime brand, dialling-up our strong emotional benefits?”

The campaign has been created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi for TV and VOD and Initials CX for social and out-of-home.

“Our range has something for everyone, and we wanted to reflect that in our marketing, our comms and the future of the brand,” said Doe.