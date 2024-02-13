Pesto maker Sacla’ has splashed £2m on a multichannel marketing push.

Spanning TV on-demand, outdoor and social media, the “light-hearted and fun” campaign is projected to be seen over 109 million times this year.

Out-of-home posters feature straplines such as, ‘Taglia-in front of the-telle’ and ‘Spaghetti you won’t forgetti’.

The campaign is live now and will run until the end of September, with ads being shown predominantly on weekdays “to highlight midweek meals as the priority meal occasion”.

Also including in-store PoS and promotions, the campaign aims to drive penetration and awareness of the brand.

It forms part of a “massive growth programme” planned for the brand’s core range in 2024, according to Sacla’.

“We’re hoping that our new and exciting campaign will help transform many a meal,” said Sacla’ MD Claire Blampied.

Value sales of Sacla’ grew by 2.4% to £30.3m last year, but this was driven purely by higher prices – its volume sales dipped by 13.9% [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

The campaign comes after Sacla’ partnered with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (NARF) last April to donate 1p for every jar sold to the charity’s work “to make allergy history”.

At the time, Sacla’ said it expected to raise £500k for NARF by April 2026.