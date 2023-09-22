Stallone, De Niro… The Muppets. Warburtons has a history of working with some seriously big stars – and making the most of them.

This new ad, featuring Samuel L Jackson, is no different. The twist this time is that Jackson is playing Jonathan Warburton (raising the spectre that the famously non-publicity averse chairman won’t make an appearance). Why? He’s seen a social media post suggesting other toastie loaves are basically the same as Warbies’. And he’s angry about it. Pulp Fiction angry.

Jackson is excellent value, kicking down doors and summoning Old Testament (though just about family-friendly) invective as he teaches us all a lesson about quality wheat, the baker’s knowhow, and some of its inventive product testing techniques.

And relax, the real JW makes his customary cameo at the end. Great fun – just be careful what you say about it on social media.