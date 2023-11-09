Deliveroo has launched its Christmas advert for 2023 celebrating unconventional food choices and rituals over the festive period.

The ‘Anything Goes’ advert encourages customers to ’let go of our inhibitions in favour of weird and wonderful food traditions’. Created with Shoreditch-based advertising agency Pablo, the campaign uses ‘informed insights’ on consumer behavoiur collected from social listening, order data and customer research.

”If you want a doner kebab for pudding or an ice cream for breakfast then you can. Why? Because Christmas says so” said Pablo agency’s executive creative director Dan Watts. ”Absofestivelutely anything goes during the festive period. And your local restaurants via Deliveroo are here for it. Whatever ‘it’ might be.”

The campaign suggests that Christmas Eve equals Cantonese, going crazy with the gravy, and even putting brussel sprouts on a pizza.

“We wanted our Christmas campaign to recognise the incredible range of food available in our customers’ neighbourhoods but this time with a festive twist. We wanted to celebrate all the traditions, quirks and festive rituals that our customers have, no matter what they fancy and whenever they fancy it” said Caroline Harris, VP of marketing at Deliveroo.

“Listening to our customers gave us great insight into the ‘Anything Goes’ mentality during this season, when the rulebook is there to be broken and we can toast to eating a mince pie for breakfast or adding brussels sprouts to every single meal, if that’s what makes you tick.”