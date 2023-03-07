Heineken has unveiled a radical new look for Strongbow – to be supported by a £20m spend.

The makeover swaps the brand’s familiar palette of black and gold for “vibrant colours” that would boost “in-store findability”, the supplier claimed.

The fresh look, which maintains Strongbow’s archer emblem, will be supported by its multimillion-pound campaign from April.

“It’s a new design that not only resonates and engages our loyal consumer base, but something that also appeals to new cider and Strongbow drinkers,” said Heineken UK cider brand director Rachel Holms.

It also sees the addition of a 4% abv Tropical variant, featuring a blend of mango and pineapple. Billed as a “fruity twist” on Strongbow’s core apple cider, it comes in a 500ml bottle (rsp: £2.50) and 4x440ml cans (rsp: £6.75), with listings from this month across Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

The cider leader’s “exciting new flavour” would encourage “experimental consumers” to try it “whatever the occasion”, Heineken said.

The NPD forms part of Strongbow’s ongoing strategy to lure young drinkers, having last year added the reduced-calorie Ultra Dark Fruit.

Tropical marked “the start of a new chapter” for Strongbow, with more launches in the pipeline for later this year, Holms added.

It comes as the cider market down in value 13.8% in grocery [NIQ 52 w/e 29 January 2022].