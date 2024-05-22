Trip has rolled out its first-ever TV advert in a bid to boost nationwide awareness of its full range of drinks.

The brand – which last month topped a list of the fastest-growing businesses in UK food and drink – said it hoped its TV bow would “inspire viewers to find their ‘calm in the everyday chaos’”.

The multimillion-pound push, which will also appear across Meta, TikTok, digital display, and via influencer content, will go live from 23 May.

The campaign’s hero ad showed a woman in a “seemingly idyllic setting” enjoying a moment for herself with a can of Trip, before revealing she had “found calm in the everyday chaos of moving house”, the brand said.

“Having introduced tens of millions of men and women to Trip, the launch of our first-ever TV campaign marks a hugely exciting milestone as we continue to help the nation find its calm in the daily chaos,” said Trip co-founder Olivia Ferdi.

“As category creators championing functional ingredients in the mainstream, we’re delighted to make our debut on TV in front of households nationwide,” Ferdi continued. “Launching in this iconic format marks a very powerful shift in the conversation around wellbeing for customers and our generation’s needs.”

It comes after Trip last month rolled out a new range of functional drinks containing mushrooms, lion’s mane, magnesium, ashwagandha and L-theanine.

The new Mindful Blend range does not, however, contain CBD.