Appropriately, Persil’s ‘Fast Just Got Better’ campaign, starring Usain Bolt, just whizzes by.

“I like to do things fast,” the athlete tells us up top. He kicks off his day with a VR sprint, followed by a speedy Segway through the park on his way to the supermarket, where he’s scanned a trolleyload of Persil before the cashier can so much as blink.

As you can imagine, he’s a fan of the new Wonder Wash, designed for short cycles.

The ad conveys the product’s 15-minute cycle purpose well, packing in cleanliness and fragrance claims to boot.

Bolt is a charming presence – his Jamaican accent makes him a winning voiceover artiste, and he even finds time to include his famous victory pose. What a guy!