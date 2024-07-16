We can’t blame gen alpha (born 2010-2025) for gleefully baffling their elders with their adoration of ‘skibidi toilet’ and ‘fanum tax’ slang. In carving out a unique identity, they want to disassociate from the rest of us, including their preceding cohort gen Z.

Born into a climate crisis, Mintel data shows that Alphas are likely to be resilient and pragmatic about climate change – it’s all they’ve known.

They’re also suffering from concerning rates of obesity, anxiety, myopia, and dental issues. Parents are trying their best, but are overwhelmed by conflicting health messaging, hectic schedules and the higher cost of living. It’s no wonder 70% of UK parents of four to seven-year-olds tell Mintel they give their child vitamins and supplements.

At the same time, the number of global food and drink launches targeting children has dropped by 66% in the decade to May 2024, according to Mintel’s Global New Products Database. It’s a fact that would delight a Roald Dahl villain.

But there is a clear market for NPD among this generation. According to McCrindle, the agency that named them, alphas could wield trillions of dollars in global spending by 2029. Mintel’s analysis also shows they’ll majorly influence the food and drink industry.

Alphas are hyper-informed, ethical and adventurous with flavours: 78% of parents of four to seven-year-olds say it’s important children try different cuisine types from an early age. Feeding this curiosity is the glut of foodie video games and simulation apps targeting kids. They can prepare sushi on their dad’s smartphone before they can tie their shoelaces!

Meanwhile, a rethink in parenting is enhancing their sense of self-authority and ownership of their choices. Parents are becoming more lenient and – thanks to remote working – more hands-on. Mintel research shows 42% of UK parents of four to seven-year-olds give their kids a bigger say in family decisions than they had at that age, and 63% say their child has a big influence on household meals.

They’re also on the cusp of exciting dietary understanding, not least around gut health. The education platform Belly Bugs makes learning about the microbiome fun for children by comparing gut flora to pets that thrive on fruit and vegetables, thereby leveraging the natural urge of kids to nurture.

The gen alphas impacted by Covid lockdowns will have a heightened appreciation of real-life experiences, and food is a tangible means of connection in an increasingly online world. Their concept of authenticity in food will be tested by AI’s expansion, in an ‘is it cake or is it AI cake?’ kind of way. And just as gen Zs rejected certain millennial traits, watch alphas – rebels in the making – kick back against gen Z’s conservatism.