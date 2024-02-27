The lineup also includes three brand new adorable hollow chocolate characters: Flossy the Highland Cow, Dougal the Puppy and Coco the Kitten. For vegans and free-fromers, the Made Without Egg boasts a luxury seasonal option and for the adults, the Egg-spresso Martini egg adds a dash of booze to the Easter celebrations

Hop into the Easter spirit with Marks & Spencer’s brand new Easter range. This year, M&S is upping the ante with a Wonka-style competition that could see customers £5k richer if they find the elusive green chick sweet.

Sweets

Percy Pig Great Egg-scape

£1.90/150g

Percy Pig soft cola flavour and fruit flavour gums, made with real fruit juice and with no artificial colours or flavours.

With the launch of these new flavour sweets, Marks & Spencer is launching a Wonka-style competition for customers to find a green colour chick sweet in the new packs and win £5,000.

M&S said: “Percy Pig has been painting the barn on the farm, but some of the new spring chicks have got themselves covered in green paint and escaped! Help Percy find the green chicks and claim your reward.”

The Original Scrummy Bunny Munch

£9/460g

Following on from the success of M&S’ Christmas Very Jelly Munch and Very Merry munch mixed confectionery tins, this Easter sees the launch of new Scrummy Bunny Munch – a selection of jelly fried eggs, carrots & bunnies, white chocolate & raspberry popcorn, milk chocolate pretzels, sugar coated crispies and milk chocolate malt balls.

Chocolate Mascots

Easter Lamb Cake

£12/730g

Available 19 March

A Colin the Caterpillar style Easter lamb cake. Chocolate sponge roll with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with white chocolate face and shavings.

Flossy the Highland Cow

£6/165g

Flossy the Highland Cow is a hollow egg made with smooth blended white and milk chocolate.

Dougal the Puppy

£6/155g

Dougal the Puppy hollow chocolate Easter egg is made with “creamy, silky” white chocolate.

Coco the Kitten

£6/155g

Coco the Kitten hollow Easter egg is made with velvety milk chocolate.

Percy and Colin Egg Hunt Pouches

£7/122-142g

M&S has launched Colin the Caterpillar & Percy Pig Easter egg hunt bum bags. Inside Colin’s pouch are six milk chocolate eggs and a mini bag of Colin white chocolate faces, while inside Percy’s pouch are six milk chocolate eggs and a mini bag of Percy Piglets.

Easter Eggs

Made Without Choccy Rocky Road Egg

£6/210g

A hollow dairy-free chocolate rocky road egg loaded with vegan marshmallows, gluten-free crispy pieces and raisins. Finished with a Made Without dairy bunny bar. Free from gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, lactose and suitable for vegans.

The Marksologist Coffee & Caramel Egg-spresso Martini Duo

£10/296g

Caramel and coffee flavoured milk chocolate egg with a can of the Marksologist Salted Caramel Espresso Martini Cocktail.

Collection Belgian Milk Chocolate Nutty Egg

£12/292g

Made with Belgian milk chocolate, finely chopped hazelnut pieces and a piedmont paste. Hand finished with pistachio pieces.

Bakery

Extremely Caramely Hot Cross Buns

£2/236g

Available 28 February

Four smooth caramel buns with salted caramel fudge pieces – gooey, sticky and sweet hot cross buns.