Marks & Spencer is giving away collectable football stickers in a partnership with the home nation teams.

From today (7 May), shoppers can claim a pack of four stickers with every £20 spent in an M&S Foodhall. Exclusive Panini sticker albums are also available to buy for £3.

Each home nation team has its own album and stickers, in a promotion running in M&S Foodhalls across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

There are 50 stickers to collect per album, made up of the men’s and women’s players and managers.

M&S is also encouraging shoppers to use their local store’s Facebook page to swap cards with people in their area, by posting what they have and what they need.

M&S has partnered with the England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales national football teams since 2022. The sticker album promotion is part of M&S’s Food’s ‘Eat Well, Play Well’ campaign, which uses the partnership to encourage healthy eating.

The sticker albums are also “packed with quizzes, facts on your national heroes and their favourite M&S Eat Well food products, as well as nutritional advice for budding footballers”, according to the retailer.