M&S is launching a new TV ad campaign staring leading female players from the England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland national football teams.

England’s Chloe Kelly, Scotland’s Kirsty Smith, Wales’s Hayley Ladd and Northern Ireland’s Marissa Callaghan are among the top female players to appear, alongside presenter and former England men’s forward Ian Wright.

In an ad airing tonight on ITV, and also running across video on demand, social media and YouTube, Wright directs shoppers to healthy eating choices by telling them to ‘follow the flower’ in stores.

The campaign is due to run throughout the Women’s World Cup in July and August, as part of M&S Food’s ‘Eat Well Play Well’ partnership with the home nations’ football associations.

“As well as championing women’s football this summer, our main aim is to help families eat healthier,” said M&S Food marketing director Sharry Cramond.

“Through the advert, Ian explains our Eat Well proposition and how easy it is to ‘Follow the Flower’ in store for healthier choices – we have everything from steaks to sandwiches and cereals.”

Wright said: “Growing up, no one taught me about healthy eating and learning what was and wasn’t healthy came later to me in life. That’s why I’m delighted to be working with M&S Food again on their Eat Well, Play Well campaign. It’s a topic close to my heart and this campaign is all about making healthy eating as easy as possible.

“We’ve filmed a great new TV ad showing people how to do just that. Plus, it features some of our country’s best footballers, as we go into a huge summer of women’s football.”