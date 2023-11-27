The team at M&S in Romford is gunning for the Christmas number one spot for the third year, with an R&B-style song performed by the store’s visual merchandiser.

‘Maybe This Christmas Time’ features Jack Brooker singing and rapping, in a video which also showcases M&S food. He’s joined by ‘Team Romford’ and M&S staff from 10 other stores across the UK including Lisburn, Llandudno, Skegness, Devizes, Aberdeen, Victoria, Staines, White City, Stratford and Wrexham.

The song is available to download now on iTunes, with all proceeds going to M&S’s charity partner YoungMinds, the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people.

The store’s previous bids for Christmas chart success have reached number two in the iTunes chart for two consecutive years, with the proceeds also donated to charity.

This year’s effort has already had hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, boosted by support from the social accounts of hundreds of other M&S stores across the country. The Romford store alone has over 93.2k followers and 3.8 million likes on TikTok.

“I am absolutely buzzing to have the opportunity to try again for the Christmas number one spot,” said Brooker.

“I have had such an amazing time over the last few years, and this year with all the support from stores across the UK, I really think we can do it. This is our last chance!

“I am also thrilled to say all the money raised through the single will be donated to the YoungMinds charity that supports young people and their mental health. This is something very close to my heart having suffered with anxiety myself.”