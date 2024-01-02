M&S has teamed up with science-based nutrition app Zoe to launch a milk-based gut health shot.

Called M&S Food x Zoe Gut Shot, the drink contains over five billion live cultures from 14 strains of friendly bacteria, is high in fibre and a source of calcium, according to M&S.

It is a “creamy yet tart milk drink with kefir and berries”, and no added sugar or sweetener, according to the retailer. It’s priced at £2 for 150ml and a free gut health guide is provided with every purchase.

Zoe provides at-home gut health test kits and personalised nutrition advice based on the results. The app launched in April 2022 and has over 100,000 members.

M&S said customers were becoming more aware of the gut’s role in overall health, with searches for ‘gut health’ up 247% on Ocado since 2021.

“At M&S we want all of our food to be exceptional; delicious, of the highest quality, and sourced and made with care – offering customers value with values,” said M&S Food MD Alex Freudmann.

“We always ensure a healthy choice is a delicious choice, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of gut health innovation. The M&S Food x Zoe Gut Shot combines the nutrition science expertise of Zoe with the magic of M&S food quality, innovation and product development.

“From the Zoe shot to our award-winning Plant Kitchen range and our newly launched High Protein range, we’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation in offering our customers healthier choices.”

Zoe co-founder and CEO Jonathan Wolf said: “At Zoe our mission is to improve the health of millions. We run the world’s largest microbiome and nutrition research study, with hundreds of thousands of members, and bring expert-led science to the world via our free podcast, published research and social channels.

“But there’s a lot more that can be done to change the way the world understands nutrition. I’m glad we’ve partnered with M&S to bring this delicious product to supermarkets across the nation, helping more people to improve their gut health.”