Easter lamb sales had a bumper weekend over the bank holiday, despite the cost of living crisis.

Sainsbury’s, Asda and Waitrose all reported a surge compared with Easter last year. Sainsbury’s saw the most significant leap, with sales more than quadrupling on 2022.

It comes as the average price for fresh lamb products at the traditional big four and Waitrose hit £9.51, with some roasting lines up by as much as 48.6% on the year before, according to analysis of Assosia data by The Grocer.

Waitrose’s No1 Lamb Half Shoulder also saw sales quadruple despite it now costing £18.26/kg.

Waitrose lamb buyer Jake Tilling said the retailer had seen a “huge spike in demand” this year pushing it “to rely on our farmers to provide us with more stock to ensure we get the products our customers want for Easter”.

“While evidence shows that the public are spending less in the face of the current cost of living, when they do spend, we know our customers still value high animal welfare, good quality British produce and service they can trust,” Tilling added.

Meanwhile, Asda’s British lamb sales doubled, partially because of range expansion at the retailer, it said.

The greater interest in lamb was due in part to colder temperatures, according to major meat processor Pilgrim’s UK, which boosted its production capacity by up to a third over Easter.

Last year, more people moved towards barbecues instead of the traditional roast due to the warm weather, but roasts returned to the menu last weekend, alongside steaks and chops.

Morrisons, which only sells British lamb, said its whole lamb leg sales had been consistent compared with previous years. Its half lamb legs increased in price by 30%.