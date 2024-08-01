Iceland Foods has become the latest retailer to roll out vacuum packaging across its full range of beef and pork mince products.

The retailer said the move would increase the shelf life of beef mince by almost 50% to two-and-a-half weeks.

The alternative packaging is also being rolled out simultaneously across pork mince, in a supermarket first.

The move follows similar packaging changes by Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl and Aldi, whereby they removed plastic trays from mince packaging.

“Our new vacuum-packaged beef mince means our customers are getting the same quality-assured beef mince they love, but with an even longer shelf life,” said Zach Nowell, category buying manager for fresh meat and poultry at Iceland Foods. “We’re thrilled to also be leading the way as the first UK supermarket to roll out this packaging for pork mince.

“Now more than ever it’s important for families to get the best value for money when doing their weekly shopping, and our new packaging offers a wider selection of longer-lasting quality products,” he added.

Following a 12-week trial run in 50 stores across the UK earlier this year, the new packaging will be rolled out in more than 1,000 stores nationwide and online in August.

Iceland said the new packaging would also improve availability for customers.

The retailer’s carbon footprint would also be reduced as more items could be transported on a single truck.

It will also reduce plastic waste with the vacuum packaging using 50% less plastic than traditional plastic trays, meaning the supermarket will save approximately 35 tonnes of plastic per year.

“As we continue to minimise Iceland’s impact on the environment with new innovations, this sustainable switch will see a 50% reduction in plastic for our beef and pork mince products, as well as a reduced number of trucks on the road needed to transport it,” said Stuart Lendrum, director of product, process and sustainability at Iceland Foods.