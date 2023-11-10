US protein giant Pilgrim’s Pride has ramped up the integration of its European businesses by promoting Ivan Siqueira to a new strategic role as president of Pilgrim’s Europe.

Siqueira is currently president of pork giant Pilgrim’s UK, having taken over from the supplier’s ex-CEO Andrew Cracknell at the start of 2022.

In his new role, Siqueira will take overall responsibility for Pilgrim’s UK, Moy Park and Pilgrim’s Food Masters, plus Pilgrim’s Shared Services – which was established as a back office operation for the three main UK-based JBS-owned food businesses in June 2022.

He will be tasked with “enabling greater collaboration” within all of JBS’s European operations, a process that began last year with the launch of the Shared Services outfit. The companies across Pilgrim’s Europe employ over 20,000 staff at more than 30 locations across the UK and the Continent.

Siqueira will continue in his existing role leading Pilgrim’s UK on an interim basis until a new leader is appointed, with the business “prioritising delivering the highest quality and most innovative products for customers in the lead up to Christmas”.

Brazilian Siqueira has worked across the pork and poultry sectors for the past three decades.

Prior to joining Pilgrim’s UK, he was executive director at Brazilian processor Seara Foods, which – like Pilgrim’s Pride – is owned by Brazilian protein giant JBS.

“I’m honoured to take on this new strategic position which I believe will bring the business units closer together, while allowing us to pursue organic growth and enhance our acquisition strategy to continue building the best food company in the region,” Siqueira said.

“I will continue to focus on ensuring Pilgrim’s UK delivers excellence for our customers during this crucial period. I’m also looking forward to working with the wider Pilgrim’s family to build on our respective strengths and foundations and provide best-in-class service.”