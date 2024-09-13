Surrey-based sausage brand Porky Whites has secured a major new listing with Morrisons, and will now supply its range on Morrisons Market Street butchers’ counters nationwide.

The lineup consists of Porky Whites’ Signature Pork Sausage featuring hints of real honey and lemon, a Classic Cumberland Swirl Sausage and a “flavourful” Pork & Tomato Sausage. The retailer will also stock a Coconut & Turmeric Porky Sausage later this year.

The sausages are available at 425 Morrisons stores.

Porky Whites has also landed listings for a Turmeric & Coconut Thai-inspired sausage and an ’Nduja sausage in Tesco, from the end of September, with further exclusive NPD due to hit the retailer in the run-up to Christmas.

Additionally, the ­supplier has revamped packaging across its 12-strong retail range, now carrying “dinner inspiration” front-of-pack and QR codes on the reverse, linking to recipe ideas on the Porky Whites website.

The new listings mark the latest step in the revival of the business, which was rescued out of administration in November 2019 by the family of its founders and re-entered the mults at the start of 2020.

Porky Whites turned over in the region of £6m last year, said MD Fran Wyatt, and had outperformed the likes of Jolly Hog and Heck in terms of average rate of sale per week for its Surrey Sausages, Traditional Sausages and Burgers over the past 20 weeks [NIQ to 10 August].

“Our family business, established in 1935, started out as butchers, and this collaboration with Morrisons truly resonates with us,” Wyatt said.

We couldn’t be more proud and excited to see our products on the Morrisons counter and to know that our sausages are bringing families together at the table. We are also pleased to announce that we will be sourcing raw material through Woodheads.”

In Porky Whites, Morrisons had found “not only an amazing range of tasty sausages that we know our customers will love, but a business built on putting the customer at its heart”, said the retailer’s head buyer for meat, fish and eggs Paul Geary.