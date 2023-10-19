A record 134 gold medals have been awarded in this year’s World Steak Challenge, which recognises the best quality meat across the globe.

The competition – run by The Grocer’s publisher William Reed and partnered with Bord Bia – handed out a total of 346 medals, following an extensive judging process held earlier this month in Amsterdam.

As well as the 134 gold medals, some 120 steaks were given silver medals, while 92 steaks received bronze medals.

Australia took home the most golds, with 18 steaks awarded the accolade.

Steaks were divided into categories including sirloin, fillet and ribeye, with wagyu also having its own separate category for the first time this year.

The World Steak Challenge is now in its ninth year. But in a change from previous editions, the overall winners in each region – Europe, Australasia, Asia, and America – will be announced at a special awards dinner being held at London’s Smith & Wollensky on 13 November.

One steak will also be named overall winner and World’s Best Steak at the event.

Judging for this year’s World Steak Challenge took place at premium steakhouse Vlees & Co in Amsterdam. More than 500 steaks were cooked on grills supplied by Synergy Grill and judged blind by a carefully selected judging panel of 60 experts.

Judges included Richie Wilson, culinary director of Fire Steakhouse & Bar, Ioannis Grammenos, executive chef and meatologist of Heliot Steak House in London, Paul Foster, chef-patron of Michelin-starred Salt in Stratford and GrassFed in Camden, Abdulrahman Alswailem, chef owner of Marble in Riyadh and Katie Doherty, CEO at the International Meat Trade Association.

“The World Steak Challenge stands as the ultimate celebration of steaks on a global scale, gathering a remarkable assembly of expertise, knowledge, and professionals under one roof,” said chair of judges Grammenos.

“This extraordinary event brings together steaks from all corners of the world, representing five continents.”