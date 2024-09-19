Richmond has unveiled a premium Extra Tasty range with the launch of two new sausages: Signature Pork and Pork & Caramelised Red Onion.

The products will launch exclusively across Tesco stores nationwide from 23 September (rsp: £2.75/per 400g pack of six).

The Signature Pork Sausages are described as rich in flavour and elevated with classic herbs, while the Pork & Caramelised Red Onion Sausages have a hint of sweetness, the brand said.

The range adds to Richmond’s fresh, frozen and meat-free offering produced by Pilgrim’s Europe, with the brand hoping to reach consumers seeking “elevated, affordable treats that are a little bit special for relaxed nights in”.

Consumer research showed top scores for purchase intent and regular adoption with family and adult only audiences for the NPD, the brand added.

“Richmond is a trusted heritage brand that never stands still, priding itself on continuous growth and innovation,” said Chris Doe, marketing director at Pilgrim’s Europe. “The launch of our new Extra Tasty range is our biggest NPD announcement of the year.”

“It creates an entirely new tier in the sausage category to meet the growing consumer appetite for bold, delicious flavours while offering an affordable way to elevate every at-home mealtime experience,” Doe added.

“We’re confident that this range will build on Richmond’s strong taste credentials, elevate consumers mealtimes, and drive sales in the sausage category.”

The launch of the new range will be supported by occasion led in-store POS, a social media campaign, and digital OOH.