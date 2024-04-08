Simon Howie has launched a raft of product developments into the mults this week.

The Scottish butcher announced the launch of its gluten-free, reduced fat black pudding.

The business said it had been able to reduce the fat by over 30% compared with its normal black pudding, and had made it gluten-free following requests from customers.

The SKU will go into Scottish Asda stores this week and expands Simon Howie’s reduced fat range, which already includes Steak Lorne and Beef Olives.

The black pudding was developed thanks to a grant from the Food & Drink Federation’s Refomul8 Challenge Fund, which supports Scottish businesses to make products healthier.

It comes as the brand has extended availability of what it claims is the “fastest-growing black pudding SKU in the UK”, with new listings of its Classic Breakfast Sliced Black Pudding at Asda.

The brand said it had already seen sales of black pudding in England and Wales increase by 43% after Morrisons followed Tesco in listing the sliced black pudding nationally in October last year.

Simon Howie has also launched a beef bacon range into the bacon category at Asda this week, with listings at other core retailers expected later this year.

The range is hand-cured and matured similarly to its pork-bacon and includes both medallion and streaky options in both smoked and unsmoked varieties.

The dry cured beef bacon is all made from prime cuts of UK beef.

The brand has also expanded the availability of its BBQ range, with nine SKUs launching to Asda. A majority are included in its two for £5 promotion.

The range includes its Black Label Gastro Burgers, as well as two brand new flavoured jumbos for 2024: Spicy Nduja and Smoky Jalapeno.