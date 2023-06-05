Spam is to launch a TV campaign aimed at luring younger shoppers to the brand.

The ad follows a “no-nonsense northerner” who takes inspiration from TV chefs – but does so with a pinch of salt, as complicated cooking and locally sourced, high-cost ingredients are not realistic for all consumers, according to Spam.

It depicts its protagonist, Nigel, on his “food journey”. His culinary process culminates in a plate of Spam, egg and chips with a dollop of ketchup or “a drizzle of jus”.

The advert ends with the tagline ‘Keep it Real’ to sum up Nigel’s approach and premium quality of the product, which Spam said only used prime cuts of pork.

It was based on the insight that consumers were looking for quick meals that delivered on flavour and satisfaction, according to Spam.

“We were looking for a fresh new approach to the brand which was forward-facing, whilst still building on the great heritage,” said Jelsey Barnes, commercial sales manager at Danish Crown UK.

“We felt the charm and humour in this idea would really resonate with a new, younger audience whilst reminding our current audience of all the great reasons to buy Spam products,” she added.

The campaign will roll out in June across TV and social, and has been created by Cheeky Communications.