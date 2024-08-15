Functional chewing gum brand Blockhead has been revived in a rescue deal by the owners of sugar-free gum maker Peppersmith, The Grocer can reveal.

Patchwork Brands Group, owned by entrepreneurs Kevin Grant and Geoff Lockwood, picked up the assets and IP of Blockhead HQ Ltd from liquidators following the collapse of the business in May.

Patchwork developed out of investment vehicle CGK Consulting, which acquired Peppersmith and vitamin and supplements brand Higher Nature in the administration of Tree of Life and its parent health Made Easy in 2022.

The group also owns London high-end wine shop St Swithins Wine Shippers and Colour & Stripe, a licence holder and distributor working across a portfolio of luxury lifestyle brands within the home and personal fragrance category.

The new owners told The Grocer Blockhead would look to “pick up where it left off” with retailers, continuing to supply in store and DTC. Listings for the brand include WH Smith, Ocado, Blakemore, Co-op Central England, Superdrug, Amazon, Ascona, Penny Petroleum, Applegreen, Welcome Break, Road Chef, Park Garage Group and Harvest Energy.

Conversations with a number of retailers on new launches are also underway.

As part of the relaunch, Blockhead was reviewing all aspects of the business to ensure delivery of “a clear brand message and strong range that reflects the consumer’s needs”.

“Blockhead is another strong challenger brand and great addition to our portfolio,” Grant said. “We are really excited about how we can mould, focus and grow Blockhead from the solid foundations left before.

“This is a strategic acquisition of Europe’s largest functional confectionery brand. It allows us to seamlessly integrate a pool of expertise, knowledge and resources across our current confectionery and wellness brands.

“This synergy will bring new innovative products to market and bolster Blockhead’s offering to the consumer.”

Patchwork also hired Blockhead head of operations Jordan Rints and head of sales Craig Starling to led the growth of the brand under the new ownership.

Blockhead was founded in 2014 by Danny Lowe and supplies a range of functional chewing gum with added vitamins and other active ingredients.

It appointed liquidators at Quantuma Advisory in May after running out of cash.

The collapse came just weeks after Blockhead tried to raise £500k in a crowdfunding campaign. However, Crowdcube pulled the plug on the fundraising after discovering the company’s cash position did not meet the terms of the platform’s charter.

Blockhead had raised millions of pounds across multiple investment rounds, including a series A raise in 2021 led by British American Tobacco’s corporate venture capital arm Btomorrow Ventures.