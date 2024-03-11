Borough Broth has acquired vegan curry producer SpiceBox, the Indian foods retail brand founded by Grace Regan.

As a result of the acquisition, all SpiceBox products will now be crafted in Borough Broth Company’s organic production kitchen located in west London.

Rosamund Heathcote, the founder of Borough Broth Company, will continue to lead the combined business as MD, with Regan taking charge of the SpiceBox brand under the new ownership.

SpiceBox was founded as a street food stall in London in 2016, with the aim of encouraging people to eat more vegetables through fresh and colourful spins on British-Indian curry house classics.

The business subsequently opened two restaurants in London, but is now soley focused on the retail range of sauces, dhals and curries it launched in 2021.

Regan has been keen that these ranges were entirely organic, but has struggled to manufacture them using organic ingredients at the right price point.

The acquisition of the SpiceBox business will see the brand “undergo a significant transformation towards embracing organic principles” as Borough Broth Company was certified organic in 2015.

“My mission has always been to create products that reflect the quality of homemade whilst never compromising on the provenance of consciously sourced organic ingredients,” said Heathcote. “I have always loved SpiceBox’s focus on quality and I’m really excited to be bringing the brand into Borough Broth Company.

“The Borough Broth Company vision was always to encourage people to return to whole foods and move away from ultra-processed basics. Since 2015, we’ve been doing that with our delicious broths. We launched our fabulous fats last year and now I’m thrilled to be working with Grace to bring these wonderful products into the Borough Broth family.”

Regan added: “I am extremely excited for what lies ahead for SpiceBox. We have found the perfect partner in Borough Broth. We share the same values of real, honest food that benefits our health and the planet. By joining forces, we hope to strengthen our combined mission of improving the UK’s food system.

“I am so proud that our products will tread gently on our customers’ and our soils’ health. I feel that I have found a kindred spirit in Ros, and I have no doubt that we will succeed in our goal of making regenerative food a part of everyone’s weekly shop.”

The acquisition of SpiceBox comes at a time of significant growth for Borough Broth Company, which grew sales by 68% last year and is up 120% year-to-date.

Founded in 2015, Borough Broth makes organic bone broths from its London kitchen using only British bones, spring water, organic vegetables and selected seasonings.