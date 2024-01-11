Charles Saunders Foodservice has acquired Bristol-based Victoria Foods, bringing the company’s new joint turnover to £26m.

Victoria Foods specialises in supplying nursing homes with a wide variety of fresh, frozen and cupboard staple foods, and will continue to run independently.

Following the acquisition, the family-owned business will have access to Charles Saunders’ product range, including the Fairway Foodservice own brand.

Key changes announced include the introduction of a newly updated app available to Victoria Foods customers, who will be able to place their orders online.

Customers will be able to access their account 24/7, have visibility of all stock, search by brand and product code, and get next-day deliveries on orders placed by 10pm.

Charles Saunders will also invest in new temperature-controlled vehicles in the new year, joining Victoria Food’s existing fleet of 30.

MD Darren Gaulton said the company was “thrilled” to have acquired Victoria Foods.

“This is something myself and Victoria Foods founder, Anthony Morris, have been discussing for quite some time and the collaboration of two family businesses always had an attractive appeal for us both,” Gaulton said.

Morris wanted to retire while trusting the company into the hands of a new independent owner who “understood the importance of the heritage of the business and would look after the staff and customers”, a Charles Saunders spokeswoman told The Grocer.

This is the fourth company Charles Saunders has taken over since 2007, as the southwest-based company continues its growth.