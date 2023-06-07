Around Noon is targeting becoming a £100m UK food-to-go powerhouse with the acquisition of The Soho Sandwich Company.

The acquisition adds more than 300 employees to Around Noon’s headcount, as well as a new north London production facility, and a range of blue-chip clients.

The Soho Sandwich Company will continue to operate under its own brand after the deal and will be led by existing MD Daniel Silverston.

The enlarged group will boast 800 employees, with annual revenues of more than £80m.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon Foods, said that the acquisition will cement the group’s position as a leading national supplier of premium food-to-go products.

“We’ve been admirers of The Soho Sandwich Company for some time. The business has a strong reputation for quality, excellence and innovation. This represents a fantastic opportunity for all involved due to the incredible alignment in terms of our values and core purpose.”

Howard Farquhar, Around Noon chairman added: “This deal will enable Around Noon to continue to scale and grow and moves the business closer to its £100m revenue target.

“This deal is the third acquisition to have occurred since Gareth and I completed the MBO in 2016. It is also a significant opportunity for the team at The Soho Sandwich Company and their existing customers.”

The Soho Sandwich Company has been in business for more than 23 years and manufactures and distributes more than 15 million sandwiches every year, which are eaten throughout the UK.

Daniel Silverton, managing director of Soho Sandwich Company, said: “Around Noon is in our view one of the most innovative and exciting FTG companies in the UK. The opportunity to become part of the Around Noon Group is a huge win for our business. There are great synergies in terms of ambition and culture and the move is extremely beneficial, for our team and our customers.”

Around Noon was founded in Newry, Northern Ireland over 30 years ago and produces chilled, hot, frozen & bakery products from five manufacturing sites across the UK and Ireland.

In 2020 Around Noon acquired healthy ready meal maker Simply Fit Food in attempt to diversify its offering after the pandemic hit the sandwich market.

It also acquired London-based premium sandwich and snack maker Chef in a Box in 2017.