UK garlic and ginger specialist JDM Food Group has agreed a merger with US spice processor Henry Broch Foods to create an international ingredients group with combined revenues in excess of £120m and more than 750 employees.

The two businesses will continue to operate independently in their home markets under a newly created parent company, Jardins & Broch.

The newly formed partnership would be an “industry-leading player with significant production capacity, complementary R&D capabilities and outstanding worldwide supply chain networks”, a statement said.

Aisling Kemp will remain CEO of JDM and Greg Antonetti will continue to lead Henry Broch, with both taking an active role in the integration, growth, and future success of the combined group.

Headquartered in Lincolnshire and founded in 1999, JDM is the largest supplier of garlic and ginger into the UK retail market. It also supplies value-added vegetables, sauces, dips and purées to supermarkets, recipe boxes, foodservice and other manufacturers.

Operating from a newly expanded facility, JDM employs more than 350 staff and generated revenues of more than £62m in 2021, according to the most recent Companies House accounts.

Henry Broch is headquartered in Illinois and is a prominent spice, dry-blending and co-packing company, specialising in tailored formulations and seasonings.

Established in 1941, the business operates from a state-of-the-art manufacturing campus, as well as two further dedicated sites, employing more than 400 staff. It has an annual turnover of more than $30m.

“The combined expertise and knowledge within the two companies creates a flavour powerhouse with global ambitions,” Kemp said.

Antonetti added: “This partnership will be a win for our customers, suppliers, team members and other partners.”

The new group is backed by London-based Sunridge Partners, a specialist food, beverage and agribusiness investment group.

Sunridge invested in JDM two years ago, leading to significant improvements in the Lincolnshire site and growth of the company.

“Since partnering with JDM in 2021, we have invested considerably in building a world-class ingredients team, expanding our operations, and improving capabilities,” said Sunridge managing partner Philipp Saumweber.

“We are very much looking forward to working with like-minded friends at Henry Broch and jointly executing on group investment and growth plans to build a leading international ingredients and flavour formulation company.”

Kemp added: “Working with Sunridge the last two years has been transformational. The investment has allowed us to accelerate our product capabilities and channel growth. We believe the partnership with Henry Broch will cement that work and create long-term sustainable growth as a true ingredients innovator.”

Antonetti said: “Our aim has always been to build a leading value-added ingredients business and we have worked tirelessly towards this goal. We are thrilled to bring JDM’s capabilities, especially in wet ingredients, to our customers in North America.

“The JDM team brings unparalleled expertise, strong production and innovation capabilities, and the ability to serve a wide range of customers across the UK and beyond.”