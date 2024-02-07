Matcha green tea brand OMGTea has been snapped up by Japan’s Aiya to help the business build a bigger presence in the UK.

Founder Katherine Swift will continue to lead the business as CEO, spearheading the brand’s growth in the UK market, as well as retaining a minority shareholding.

The investment for a majority stake in OMGTea is earmarked for marketing, NPD and expanding the team.

Aiya, which is one of the world’s market leaders in matcha tea production, has worked with OMGTea as an exclusive matcha supplier since the brand was formed in 2014.

“OMGTea is the leading matcha brand and matcha pioneer in the UK market,” said Aiya Europe CEO Thomas Grömer.

“This position, combined with the unique and inspiring story behind the brand and it’s super-premium matcha range, made investment into OMGTea the next logical step for Aiya.

“We can’t wait to support OMGTea in gaining an even stronger national presence, providing quality matcha to consumers seeking a longer, healthier and better life.”

OMGTea’s organic matcha range is currently available at Holland & Barrett, Ocado, Amazon, Whole Foods, Planet Organic, Cotswold Fayre, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.

The deal is expected to result in a broader range of matcha products in shops and increased accessibility for consumers.

Swift, OMGTea’s CEO and founder, added: “We have worked extremely hard over the last 10 years and feel honoured that Aiya sees not only how far we have come but also the potential for the brand in the future.

“As a brand with strong ethics embedded into our DNA, it was important to us that any partner shared the same values and vision, and Aiya truly is the perfect match for OMGTea.”