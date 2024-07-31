Acquisitive family-owned investment firm Paramount Retail Group has expanded into the beer category with the takeover of Saltaire Brewery.

The Yorkshire-headquartered group said it had identified Saltaire as a regional brand with “significant national and international growth potential”.

Saltaire operates a shop and taproom at its West Yorkshire brewery and also supplies its beers regionally to Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op, M&S and Booths.

Paramount, which also owns Montezuma’s Chocolate and Vital Pet Group, said it was tapping into a growing demand for “authentic, premium British products” in the UK and overseas.

It plans to broaden distribution for Saltaire products across major UK and international retailers and supermarkets.

“Saltaire Brewery has been long celebrated for its regional popularity in Yorkshire, but now has the opportunity to become a category leader, expanding its reach and influence in the craft beer market,” said Saltaire sales director Nick Helliwell.

Paramount chairman Paul Taylor added: “Acquiring Saltaire Brewery is a strategic step to enrich our portfolio with another esteemed UK heritage brand.

“We are committed to preserving Saltaire Brewery’s unique identity, while using our resources to expand its market reach. This acquisition aligns with our strategy to offer high-quality, iconic products that resonate with consumers in the UK and beyond, as well as allowing us to leverage strong relationships with the mass retail sector and enhance our ability to quickly meet evolving consumer demands. By incorporating Saltaire Brewery into our extensive distribution network, we expect to achieve significant operational efficiencies and enhanced market reach.”

Paramount rescued Montezuma’s out of administration last summer and also owns a number of pet businesses, as well as owning majority stakes in lifestyle company Dibor and confectionery businesses Bristows of Devon and Crawford & Tilley.

Paramount director Sunny Sharma added: “Saltaire Brewery’s outstanding craft beers are a perfect complement to our existing range of heritage brands.

“With the increasing global demand for UK-made products, particularly in the US and Asia, we see tremendous growth potential. This acquisition enables us to introduce the best of British brewing to a broader audience, underscoring our commitment to quality and innovation.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and are confident it will significantly contribute to our growth strategy to pursue further acquisitions of prominent brands, strengthening our market presence.”

Brewery aquisitions have slowed in the UK in recent months, following a spate of deals last year and in the early part of 2024.

In May, Buxton Brewery was acquired out of administration by a company known as ‘Happy Place Investors’ after running aground amid financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January, North Brewing Co was also sold off in a pre-pack administration deal to the founder of Kirkstall Brewery.

Brick Brewery, Brew By Numbers and Purity Brewing were all acquired by private investment group Breal last year.