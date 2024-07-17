Petfood manufacturer Pets Choice has acquired vegan dogfood brand Hownd to extend its reach in the premium end of the category.

Hownd offers a range of plant-based wet and dry dogfood, wellness treats and cruelty-free certified petcare products, such as shampoo and ear cleaner.

The business will sit alongside Pets Choice’s portfolio of 13 brands, including Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone and Vet’s Kitchen.

“This is another fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice as we continue our drive into product premiumisation,” said CEO Tony Raeburn.

“Hownd will give our company an entrance into the fast-growing plant-based sector and strengthens our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. We look forward to leveraging Hownd’s established market presence and extensive and loyal customer base, further solidifying our position as a leader in the petcare industry.”

He added the deal would also boost availability of the Hownd range thanks to utilising the Pets Choice distribution network.

Mark Hirschel, who co-founded Hownd with Jo Armit in 2015, added: “We have taken immense pride over the last decade in building Hownd into a leading and trusted ethical petcare brand.

“The decision to become part of the Pets Choice family is a strategic milestone that aligns perfectly with our vision. We are now excited to see Hownd flourish under Pets Choice’s stewardship.”

The latest deal follows the acquisition of premium petfood brand Vet’s Kitchen in May.

Pets Choice supplies customers in the grocery, independent and pet speciality sectors with its range of brands and own-label products.

Founded in 1988, the business operates from a 65,000 sq ft factory and 140,000 sq ft warehousing facility in Blackburn.