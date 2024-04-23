Samworth Brothers has taken full ownership of food-to-go supplier The Real Wrap Company following the purchase of a minority stake in the business last year.

Members of the existing Real Wrap Co management team will continue to lead the business, with Samworth executive Paul Davey also sitting on the board of the acquired company.

Bristol-based Real Wrap makes a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads, with annual revenues of about £30m.

Samworth CEO Hugo Mahoney said food-to-go had been “a tremendous success story” for the group in recent years.

“We believe the category is well-positioned for growth,” he added. “The Real Wrap Company is a dynamic, innovative young company that shares our values and focus on quality foods. Real Wrap has great future potential, and the capability and scale of Samworth Brothers will help support further development for the business.”

Real Wrap Co founders Jason Howell and Philippe Gill said in a joint statement: “We are really excited about developing The Real Wrap Co business in the coming years and we are delighted to be supported by a like-minded partner in Samworth Brothers, to help us continue to do an amazing job for our customers, our people and our planet.”