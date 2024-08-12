Corporate finance firm Spayne Lindsay has expanded its investment banking partnership with US counterpart NuOrion Partners to focus on the global consumer sector.

The group operates globally under the Spayne Lindsay brand name and has a team of 19 partners and senior bankers based in financial hubs such as London, Paris, Milan, Miami and New York.

NuOrion managing member Guy Phillips will become chairman of Spayne Lindsay, while Tom Lindsay remains the firm’s CEO.

Spayne Lindsay is an independent M&A advisor specialising in the food & drink and wider consumer sector. It has been expanding its physical presence in overseas consumer markets in recent years.

In 2018, Spayne Lindsay and NuOrion started to collaborate on US consumer opportunities, and in 2019 Spayne Lindsay opened an office in Paris, which now includes four partners. In 2022, the firm expanded further in Europe with a senior team specifically focused on Italy.

Over the years, Spayne Lindsay has advised on more than 190 completed transactions with a combined value of approximately $20bn. Most recently, the firm advised Strong Roots on its sale to McCain, the sale of Tunisian sweet baked goods producer Moulin d’Or to Grupo Bimbo and sushi business Snowfox’s sale to Zensho Holdings.

Its expertise spans sell-side and buy-side M&A, growth capital fundraising and strategic advisory services.

“Expanding our existing partnership with Guy and his partners at NuOrion marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing top-tier M&A advisory services to the global consumer sector,” Lindsay said.

“Combining our resources and expertise with NuOrion allows us to offer unparalleled service and insights to our clients.”

Phillips added: “We are excited to build on our existing relationship and work more closely with Spayne Lindsay. This collaboration will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive M&A advisory and private capital solutions. Our combined experience and market knowledge will be a formidable asset to our clients.”

