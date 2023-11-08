Wine merchants Goedhuis & Co and Rothschild-backed Waddesdon Wine have agreed a merger to form a “formidable” combined player in the wine industry.

The two groups announced an agreement to merge and will initially continue to trade under their existing names while the two businesses are fully integrated.

The new entity, Goedhuis Waddesdon Limited, would “create an unparalleled destination” for wine collectors, retailers and hospitality businesses, the companies said.

Goedhuis & Co is a fine wine merchant with over four decades of experience, while Waddesdon Wine, a subsidiary of the Rothschild Foundation, represents Rothschild wines in the UK with customers including Harrods, Selfridges, Waitrose Cellar and Marks & Spencer.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild will retain a minority shareholding in the newly merged Goedhuis Waddesdon.

“We’ve long admired the integrity and buying knowledge of the Goedhuis & Co team,” said Saskia de Rothschild, chairwoman of Lafite. “Bringing the two companies together is an excellent long-term move.”

Johnny Goedhuis, who founded Goedhuis & Co in 1981, will serve as chairman and ambassador of the new company.

The strategic goal of this partnership is for Goedhuis Waddesdon to accelerate its expansion while remaining dedicated to offering the finest wines at “competitive prices with exceptional customer service”.

Goedhuis said: “This is a hugely exciting merger between two great companies.

“This creates a truly complementary business, ensuring all clients of Goedhuis Waddesdon benefit from an even broader range of wines of the very highest quality. We are delighted to be joining forces with their great team and look forward to a shared future as a thrilling home for premium wineries and their clients.”