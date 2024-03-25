MicroSalt

MicroSalt® produces a patented full-flavour, low-sodium salt for food manufacturers and consumers.

MicroSalt is a major potential disruptor in the food market, thanks to its micron sized particles which deliver the same sense of saltiness to a wide range of foods but with approximately 50% less sodium.

Operational since 2018, MicroSalt uses a patent-protected technology which helps create high barriers to entry within the reduced-sodium salt market. The group has a US patent and 14 patent applications pending in other jurisdictions globally.

MicroSalt has a three-pronged marketing strategy, targeting large B2B food manufacturers, the B2C market and e-commerce customers. Microsalt’s all natural, low-sodium solution is well positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing market for a healthier alternative to traditional salt.