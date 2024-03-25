MicroSalt
MicroSalt® produces a patented full-flavour, low-sodium salt for food manufacturers and consumers.
MicroSalt is a major potential disruptor in the food market, thanks to its micron sized particles which deliver the same sense of saltiness to a wide range of foods but with approximately 50% less sodium.
Operational since 2018, MicroSalt uses a patent-protected technology which helps create high barriers to entry within the reduced-sodium salt market. The group has a US patent and 14 patent applications pending in other jurisdictions globally.
MicroSalt has a three-pronged marketing strategy, targeting large B2B food manufacturers, the B2C market and e-commerce customers. Microsalt’s all natural, low-sodium solution is well positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing market for a healthier alternative to traditional salt.
Why reformulation to reduce sodium is needed - and why it just got easier
Sodium is widely used in food manufacture to enhance flavour, but overconsumption can carry severe health risks, and replacements to date have come with their own problems. So, how can suppliers reformulate to reduce sodium while retaining the flavours consumers love?