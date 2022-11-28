Microsoft
Microsoft was established in the UK in 1982 as the company’s second international subsidiary. Over the past 38 years, Microsoft has been a partner and catalyst in the growth of UK businesses and the national economy, working towards democratising computing and helping to transform thousands of UK businesses and operations. Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
- Promotional Feature
How can retailers empower, connect and retain more store associates?
As staff are the key to each retail customer’s experience, find out why cost-effective, integrated communication and collaboration tools can encourage a culture of caring, helping to unlock a new future for retail workers, while boosting your bottom line.