Morrisons is cutting nearly 30 of its in-store florist branches, claiming they are no longer commercially viable.

The supermarket had expanded its line-up of in-store florist stations during lockdown, with 60 opening in the autumn of 2020 as sales of flowers bloomed.

However, sales have dried up in many stores since the pandemic and the impact of the cost of living crisis, it said.

The stores affected will now have flower bouquets provided by a centralised service in the Midlands.

Morrisons stressed it would still have 160 florists nationwide and all staff impacted would be offered roles elsewhere in its operations.

Morrisons has been looking at ways to cut store costs after setting out plans for £700m efficiency savings over the next three years, as it looks to concentrate on lowering everyday prices.

“Following a detailed review of our florist offer we have made the decision to close 26 florists that are not commercially viable,” said a Morrisons spokeswoman.

”In these stores, we will be launching a new range of hand-tied bouquets for customers that are created at our Flowerworld site in Derby. We will continue to offer customers a florist service in over 160 stores. We are offering all affected colleagues alternate roles should they wish to stay at Morrisons.”