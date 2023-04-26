Morrisons is launching its first retail forum for independents, The Grocer can reveal.

The first meeting will take place this spring, with six retailers set to sit on the board representing forecourts, rural stores and standard convenience, as well as from a regional perspective for Wales and Scotland. There will also be a group representation.

Dedicated to Morrisons Daily retailers, the forum will act as a listening platform for Morrisons to hear retailers’ feedback and suggestions as to how the franchise model can grow.

“The purpose of the forum is for the retailers to share feedback on working with Morrisons,” said a Morrisons spokeswoman. “The team want to discuss innovations and listen to suggestions on making Morrisons an even stronger supply partner.”

Retailers sitting on the board include Harj Dhasee and Alex Kapadia, who both opened a store with Morrisons Daily last year, converting from Nisa.

“I’m really excited and loving the way that Morrisons is dedicating itself to the sector and working with independent retailers,” said Dhasee. “The forum will give us a stronger voice and help to grow the franchise model.”

Kapadia added: “Since I’ve been a Morrisons Daily retailer over the past six months, we’ve seen Morrisons demonstrating that it is listening to retailers time and time again, and the forum is a more formal way of us providing feedback that will help shape the future of franchise.”

There are currently over 550 Morrisons Daily stores across the UK, consisting of those opened with independents, as well as company-owned stores and McColl’s conversions.