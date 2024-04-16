Morrisons has announced it is to start offering new “hyper-personalised” offers for its loyalty cardholders.

The My Points Boosters scheme is being trialled in the latest phase of the relaunch of its More Card programme and will offer users the chance to select up to 10 leading brands from a personalised list of their favourite items.

They will then be offered the chance to unlock additional More Points to convert into Morrisons Fivers, by hitting certain spending milestones within a set timeframe.

The supermarket is looking to work with suppliers from across fmcg on the personalised promotions, which are being run by Morrisons Media Group, a body it set up in conjunction with SMG.

It was unveiled at the retailer’s annual suppliers’ conference in Bradford in September 2022, with a brief to develop more advertising and promotions opportunities.

As well as the personalised offers, the group is to install digital screens at Morrisons Market Street food counters at over 300 Morrisons stores.

The screens will be situated on Morrisons butcher, fishmonger, deli, pizza and oven fresh counters, with the first campaigns already live.

The move to involve brands in personalised campaigns comes almost a year after Morrisons relaunched its More Card, promising at the time it would feature the latest personalised tech.

Morrisons said the level of personalisation represented a first in the UK grocery market, and used AI to personalise offers to each customer.

The supermarket has embraced AI tech of late, with The Grocer revealing earlier this month it was to employ thousands of AI-powered cameras across its UK stores by the end of the year to monitor availability on the shelves.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We’re excited to be launching even more media opportunities with MMG to further connect our customers with their favourite brands.

“These include industry firsts such as the ‘My Points Boosters’ trial that will offer more personalisation and greater value to our customers, as well as media opportunities already known and trusted by our suppliers such as trolley media. We’re also increasing the opportunities to showcase our unique Market Street counters with offers our customers will love.”

SMG chief commercial officer Lee LeFeuvre said: “The new initiatives that we are launching in the digital media space will help Morrisons to stay competitive and offer brands even more ways to connect with customers.

“We know that digitisation of the in-store experience will be big this year, and we’re delighted that Morrisons will be embracing this as part of its Market Street offering.

“Our knowledge of Morrisons customers shows that value is a key factor in their purchases. The More Card loyalty app trial will deliver this in a fun and innovative way that has not been seen in the UK grocery sector before.”