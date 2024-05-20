Morrisons has announced a new round of price cuts, with more than 400 everyday food and household cleaning items lowered and locked for at least eight weeks.

The supermarket has now carried out more than a dozen rounds of price reductions since last year, as it continues to try to close the price gap with the discounters and its supermarket rivals.

Prices for products including breaded frozen cod fillets, fries, mushy peas, red kidney beans, fajita kits and long grain rice are reduced by up to a third.

Household staples such as kitchen roll, dishwasher tablets and petfood are also in the list of products.

Analysts have been more positive about Morrisons in recent weeks, with the supermarket reporting “robust” Q1 sales growth on the back on moves by CEO Rami Baitiéh to increase its competitiveness and improve availability and service.

Despite the easing of inflation, it said it was determined to help shoppers with tight budgets.

“We know the cost of grocery shopping is as important as ever for our customers and we remain committed to lowering prices without any compromise on quality,” said chief customer and marketing officer Darren Blackhurst.

“Today’s price cuts include ingredients for popular meals as well as household staples which will help customers spread their budgets as they start to think about the busy summer months ahead.”