Easter’s never been so egg-citing at Morrisons with the launch of its spread for 2024.
Highlights include a salty-sweet twist on the classic Easter egg with 70% dark chocolate with pink Himalayan salt, a luxury free-from and vegan white & Belgian dark chocolate butterscotch & sea salt egg for a guilt-free spring long weekend.
Also on the menu are double chocolate & orange as well as extra mature cheddar & red Leicester buns perfect for the more adventurous shopper.
The Best 70% Dark Chocolate with Pink Himalayan Salt
£5/240g
Crafted by fourth-generation family chocolatiers to make a 70% cocoa chocolate egg seasoned with pink Himalayan salt.
The Best Free From White Choc & Belgian Dark Chocolate with Butterscotch & Sea Salt
£5/240g
White and Belgian dark chocolate Easter egg, swirled with butterscotch flavouring and sprinkled with Anglesey sea salt - includes five Belgian dark chocolate truffles. Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg and suitable for vegans.
Mini Egg Bowl Dessert
£2.49/serves four
Made with a gooey chocolate brownie base, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Easter mini eggs.
The Best Double Chocolate & Orange Hot Cross Buns
£1.25
Four pack of Belgian double chocolate buns with a Floridian orange flavour.
The Best Extra Mature Cheddar & Red Leicester Hot Cross Buns
£1.25
Four pack of extra cheesy hot cross buns, with red Leicester and mature Cheddar.
