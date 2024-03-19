Easter’s never been so egg-citing at Morrisons with the launch of its spread for 2024.

Highlights include a salty-sweet twist on the classic Easter egg with 70% dark chocolate with pink Himalayan salt, a luxury free-from and vegan white & Belgian dark chocolate butterscotch & sea salt egg for a guilt-free spring long weekend.

Also on the menu are double chocolate & orange as well as extra mature cheddar & red Leicester buns perfect for the more adventurous shopper. 

The Best 70% Dark Chocolate with Pink Himalayan Salt

£5/240g

Crafted by fourth-generation family chocolatiers to make a 70% cocoa chocolate egg seasoned with pink Himalayan salt.

 

The Best Free From White Choc & Belgian Dark Chocolate with Butterscotch & Sea Salt

£5/240g

White and Belgian dark chocolate Easter egg, swirled with butterscotch flavouring and sprinkled with Anglesey sea salt - includes five Belgian dark chocolate truffles. Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg and suitable for vegans.

 

Mini Egg Bowl Dessert

Morrisons_Mini Egg Bowl Dessert

£2.49/serves four

Made with a gooey chocolate brownie base, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Easter mini eggs.

 

The Best Double Chocolate & Orange Hot Cross Buns

Morrisons_The_Best_Double_Chocolate___Orange_Hot_Cross_Buns

£1.25

Four pack of Belgian double chocolate buns with a Floridian orange flavour.

 

The Best Extra Mature Cheddar & Red Leicester Hot Cross Buns

Morrisons_The_Best_4_Extra_Mature_Cheddar___Red_Leicester_Hot_Cross_Buns

£1.25

Four pack of extra cheesy hot cross buns, with red Leicester and mature Cheddar.

