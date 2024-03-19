Easter’s never been so egg-citing at Morrisons with the launch of its spread for 2024.

Highlights include a salty-sweet twist on the classic Easter egg with 70% dark chocolate with pink Himalayan salt, a luxury free-from and vegan white & Belgian dark chocolate butterscotch & sea salt egg for a guilt-free spring long weekend.

Also on the menu are double chocolate & orange as well as extra mature cheddar & red Leicester buns perfect for the more adventurous shopper.