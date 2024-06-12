CDS Superstores has appointed Adam Holmes as chief operating officer of The Range and Wilko, its two retail brands.

Holmes has joined The Range and Wilko from The Original Factory Shop, where he spent a year as retail director.

Prior to that, he was head of UK and Ireland grocery operations for Deliveroo from 2021 to 2023.

His retail career has also included four years as an area manager for Aldi UK and three in senior positions at Walmart in Canada.

CDS Superstores bought the Wilko brand from administrators in September and has since opened a number of stores under the fascia, including in Exeter, Luton, Plymouth, St Albans and Rotherham. It has also launched a nationwide click & collect Wilko service using The Range’s 200 stores.

Current CDS Superstores CEO Alex Simpkin was chief operating officer until 2019.