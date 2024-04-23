Birds Eye has appointed a new UK & Ireland finance director and a country manager for the UK to take responsibility for the Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s brands, which are all owned by parent group Nomad Foods.

Vicky Edge takes on the role of cluster finance director for the UK & Ireland, leading the Birds Eye finance team in the countries and also joining the UK & Ireland board.

Before joining Birds Eye, Edge worked at Kellanova (previously Kellogg’s), where she spent 20 years building her career in finance across a variety of roles, most recently as senior finance director UK & Ireland and high-growth markets. She also has a range of experience in the finance function at various levels, including sales finance, supply chain finance and financial planning and analysis.

Ally Duncan also joined Birds Eye in February 2024 as country manager for the UK, taking responsibility for the Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s brands. He leads the UK sales team and has joined the UK & Ireland board to support Birds Eye’s growth plans in 2024 and beyond.

He was previously senior sales director at PepsiCo, working across a number of leadership roles within the group since 2012. Duncan has also worked at Mondelez and Kraft Foods, gaining experience in commercial and customer leadership across multiple sales channels.

Birds Eye UK & Ireland general manager Shaun Smith said: “Throughout her career, Vicky has demonstrated an impressive track record of building collaborative relationships to drive commercial delivery, with a clear passion for championing the development of her teams. We’re looking forward to seeing how Vicky’s extensive financial expertise will shape the future of our business in the months ahead.”

He added: “Ally is a people-focused leader with a fantastic record of working collaboratively with customers to develop and execute growth plans throughout his career. Ally is a great asset to our business, and we look forward to seeing his passionate customer-centric and cross-functional working style support the growth of Birds Eye.”

Edge said: “After 20 years at Kellanova, I am delighted to join the Birds Eye team. The business is brimming with passionate people and exciting brands, and I am thrilled to now be a part of its continued success.”

Duncan added: “It’s been a great start to my journey with Birds Eye over the last two months, and I’m thrilled to have joined the team. As a company, we have some ambitious plans in the months ahead and I look forward to working closely with our customers to drive further category growth.”

Birds Eye, owned by Nomad Foods, is the UK’s number-one frozen food company and is made up of the Birds Eye, Goodfella’s, Aunt Bessie’s and Green Cuisine brands.