Burgess Pet Care has announced two key appointments aimed at strengthening its brand and market presence.

Annabel Coleman has joined as brand manager for Excel, the Burgess sub-brand for rabbits and guinea pigs, while Tom Mottram has taken on the role of national account manager.

Coleman was previously junior brand manager at Ritter Sport. Earlier in her career, she worked at Pipers Crisps as brand & events marketing manager and Aunt Bessie’s as assistant brand manager for new categories.

In her latest role, she was “responsible for ensuring the Burgess Excel brand continues to be the leading choice for small animal lovers, while helping to educate and support the welfare of all small animals”, said the East Riding of Yorkshire brand.

Coleman has replaced Claire Douthwaite, whose “plans were unclear at the point of leaving the business”, it added.

Mottram, meanwhile, brought “several years’ experience of operational and commercial finance” to the newly created position of national account manager.

“With account management experience gained with Marks & Spencer and Ocado, Tom will focus on growing and strengthening customer relationships and the distribution of products among a wide range of buyers,” Burgess said.

The supplier’s head of marketing, Peter Lancaster, added: “We warmly welcome Annabel and Tom to Burgess Pet Care. They have already proven their skills, ability and commitment to their new roles, while sharing our passion not only for delivering best in class products but also for responsible pet ownership and pets’ health and wellbeing.”

The appointments come after a successful year for Burgess in UK grocery. Its Excel lineup grew volumes 72.8% in a petcare category down 2.1% [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].