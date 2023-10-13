Top story

British American Tobacco has appointed Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg to the new role of chief people officer.

She joins the management board of the London-listed tobacco giant on 1 November.

Koppe-Stahrenberg was most recently global head of human resoruces of Fresenius Medical Care, a publicly listed global healthcare company with more than 125,000 employees.

While at Fresenius Medical Care, she established a new global HR function, and implemented a global people strategy. Previously, she held various international senior HR positions at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Emirates Investment Authority, and General Electric.

BAT CEO Tadeu Marroco said: “I am delighted to welcome Cora to the management board.

“This is a significant management team enhancing appointment for BAT. Culture and collaboration are at the heart of my leadership agenda, Cora shares these values and will play a key role in the group’s transformation to build ‘A Better Tomorrow’.

“I have no doubt that Cora will bring a fresh perspective having worked internationally in multiple sectors outside our industry and will bring new insights and capability to our management team.

“I look forward to working with Cora to deliver a winning culture and a dynamic, modern BAT.”

Morning update

The FTSE 100 is up 0.1% to 7,650.87pts this morning.

Early risers include Hilton Food Group, up 2.4% to 682p, THG, up 0.5% to 67.9p, and PZ Cussons, up 0.4% to 139.8p.

The tobacco firms are under pressure as calls for bans on vaping grow louder, with British American Tobacco down 2.1% to 2,484.5p and Imperial Brands down 1.4% to 1,719.5p.

Yesterday in the City

The FTSE 100 finished up 0.3% to 7,644.78pts.

Hotel Chocolate surged 7.7% higher to 140p after CEO Angus Thirlwell revealed a turnaround attempt was looking promising following losses in the past year.

Other risers included Greencore, up by another 3.9% to 87.1p.

Deliveroo, Glanbia and Britvic, down 2.6% to 125.6p, 2.5% to €15.02 and 0.8% to 829p respectively.