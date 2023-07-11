Cold Chain Federation CEO Shane Brennan is stepping down after five years in the role.

Brennan is leaving the trade body, which represents businesses across the temperature-controlled supply chain in the UK, at the end of 2023.

He will then join the US-based Global Cold Chain Alliance in a communications director role.

During the transition period, he will carry on his CCF duties while also working as an advisor to the GCCA on communications, advocacy and international strategy.

Brennan has been a prominent voice in the food industry as the head of CCF in recent years, advocating for businesses throughout the challenges of Brexit, Covid-19 and the supply chain crisis.

He said the past five years had been “transformational” for the sector and “for me personally”.

“I am grateful beyond words for the faith that was placed in me from the start, and the support that has been there every single day I have held this role,” he said.

“We did not know when we started what was about to happen to our industry (or our world for that matter).

“I am incredibly proud that I had the chance to speak to, and for, this vital industry throughout one of the most dramatic periods in the history of the modern UK supply chain.

“Cold Chain Federation is the important voice we set out for it to be, it has twice as many members as it did when we started.

“We set the agenda and are considered a vital resource for knowledge, support, and advice from the boardroom to the warehouse floor.”

Brennan will still lead the group throughout the final stages of Brexit as the UK prepares to roll out its new border strategy, including checks on imports from the EU starting in October this year.

He added he remained “fully focused” on delivering the CCF’s programme through to the end of the year.

Prior to his CCF tenure, he was director of external affairs at the Country Land an Business Association for nearly four years. He also worked across public affairs and communications roles for the Association of Convenience Stores for more than a decade.

CCF president Paul Bennell thanked Brennan for his service and wished him luck for his new role “representing the cold chain on the international stage”.

“That he has been given this new opportunity reflects just how effective our organisation has become, and I do not doubt our ability to build on this strong platform for continued success in the years ahead,” Bennell said.

“I look forward to working with the board to find the person that will help us take CCF forward from here.”

The trade representative is now actively recruiting for the role and hopes for the leadership transition to take place over the next six months.